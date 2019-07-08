Flooding rain and triple-digits

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following this weekend's flooding rains, any additional rainfall may cause additional flooding. Please watch for water covering roads, especially in rural areas. Don't drive into flood water of unknown depth which may be hiding dangers such as a washed-out road. Additional rain is in our forecast, and so is some triple-digit heat.
Morning showers will continue to be spotty and most will be light, but as noted above it might not take much to create travel hazards. Scattered storms are likely this afternoon. Though possible anywhere in the viewing area, activity should favor the eastern half of the KCBD viewing area. I expect this afternoon we will see isolated storms over the western viewing area and scattered storms over the eastern. Again, some of these will produce flooding rains and one or two may generate strong wind gusts.
Please use the Interactive Radar here on our Weather Page as well as in our free Weather App (http://onelink.to/kcbdweather) to monitor storms and possible watches, warnings, and advisories which may be issued. If you enable notifications in our app it will alert you when these are issued for your area, even if the app is not running at the time.
You'll notice a change tomorrow. It is going to be hot and I do expect some locations to record triple-digit temperatures. But the humidity will decrease. With that there will be little chance of rain. You can see our forecast for Tuesday that we are not expecting rain. Due to the weekend rain, however, I am forecasting a high of 99° for Lubbock. While the air will be drier, there's quite a bit of moisture remaining in the soil. Some of the sun's energy which would quickly heat dry ground, and in turn the air above, will be used in evaporating some of the moisture. That will slow down the heating of the ground (and the air above). There are some areas, however, mainly east and southeast of Lubbock, where little rain fell over the past week or so. These areas are likely to hit at least 100° Tuesday afternoon. And Wednesday afternoon.
In case you missed the rainfall reports from this weekend, you'll find them on my Facebook page "Steve Divine KCBD". Yesterday morning I posted totals for Saturday and Saturday night. Later this morning in a new post I'll add Sunday and Monday morning's rainfall.
Lubbock's low yesterday was 67°, one degree below the average low for the date. The high was 86°, seven degrees below the average high. The July 7 record low is 51° (1952) and the record high 109° (2016). For today, July 8, Lubbock’s average low is 68° and the high 93°. The record low is 51° (1952) and the record high 106° (2009).
Today's sunset in Lubbock is at 9:01 PM CDT and tomorrow's sunrise at 6:44 AM CDT.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.