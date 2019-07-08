Flooding rain and triple-digits

You'll notice a change tomorrow. It is going to be hot and I do expect some locations to record triple-digit temperatures. But the humidity will decrease. With that there will be little chance of rain. You can see our forecast for Tuesday that we are not expecting rain. Due to the weekend rain, however, I am forecasting a high of 99° for Lubbock. While the air will be drier, there's quite a bit of moisture remaining in the soil. Some of the sun's energy which would quickly heat dry ground, and in turn the air above, will be used in evaporating some of the moisture. That will slow down the heating of the ground (and the air above). There are some areas, however, mainly east and southeast of Lubbock, where little rain fell over the past week or so. These areas are likely to hit at least 100° Tuesday afternoon. And Wednesday afternoon.