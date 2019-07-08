KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Stubbs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Stubbs, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Stubbs is a 2-year-old pitbull mix who loves to play and gives kisses.
He got his name, Stubbs, because of his little nub tail that wiggles when people talk with him. He is also another owner-surrendered animal given to LAS.
Stubbs’ adoption fees for Monday, July 8, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
