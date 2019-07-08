Lubbock County discusses county road damage following storms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The discussion at Monday’s Lubbock County Commissioners Meeting focused on county roads and all of the damage done during 2019’s storm season.
The intersection at County Road 5800 and North University was washed out in May due to flash flooding. It is one of the many roads still waiting to be fixed. County Judge Curtis Parrish said that intersection is temporarily closed. "Please, do not drive on that road there are exposed gas lines. That (road) is a temporary closing until we can establish how to rebuild that following the rains that we had in May.”
County commissioners say they are having a problem with people moving or going around the barricades to go off-roading. They’ve even gotten reports about missing signs and barricades.
“Yes, we have had issues with citizens taking those signs," said Parrish. "They’re up on a temporary basis. So we’ve, we’ve tried to shore up those signs, but we do have an issue out there with thieves.” The county is still waiting on a final damage report and Parrish said he believes they’re still working on the total cost.
The county is looking to see if any state or federal funding is available to rebuild the roads. For now, Parrish said it falls on the county. “We will be applying for some state funds as they become appropriate. But at this point, all of the cost of rebuilding this is all on to county."
Overall, they’re asking county residents to be patient. “Our crews are limited. Our resources are limited at this point. But we will get those rebuilt” said Parrish.
