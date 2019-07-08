Lubbock Fire Rescue reports increase in calls attributed to lightning strikes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Storms with heavy downpours and frequent lightning strikes made for a busy weekend for Lubbock Fire Rescue. The department reported to numerous call-outs with structures hit by lightning, though most had no fires.
Some of the more serious issues that arose from these call-outs were two Corrugated Stainless Steel Tubing gas lines that were damaged and a shed fire. No serious issues arose from any of these call-outs, according to LFR.
The shed fire was reported in the 8200 block of Louisville Avenue after residents thought a bolt of lightning hit their shed in their backyard. About an hour later the residents checked back on the shed and saw it was engulfed in flames.
The were able to extinguish the fire themselves.
The department is also asking the public’s help in getting information on three other fires in Lubbock.
Firefighters were called out to the 6500 block of Avenue T where they found a mattress on fire, the 2300 block of Glenna Goodacre Boulevard where bags of trash were burning and the 1800 block of North Frankford Avenue where a vehicle was on fire.
Those with any information on the three fires are encouraged to call LFR at 806-775-2646.
