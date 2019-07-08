Lubbock Police are discussing community concerns during neighborhood deployment

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has deployed the mobile operations command center, but not in response to a call.
Officers in specialized units like Community Engagement, the Homeless Outreach Team, and Mounted Patrol will be spending a few days in different neighborhoods, meeting with residents of those neighborhoods to discuss people’s individual concerns.
The Lubbock Police Department posted on Facebook Monday that they will be spending two days in the area of 1900 13th Street, near Overton Park.
Police say the goal of the event is to interact face to face with Lubbock citizens, so they can address the issues that affect specific Lubbock neighborhoods.
The command center will be in place until 6 P.M. Monday night, and open again Tuesday from 8 A.M. to 6 P.M.
