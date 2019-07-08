Lubbock sex offender sentenced to 14 years for failure to register

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender.
According to the Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney, in 1995 Michael Mendoza, who is now 54 years old, was convicted of sexual assault of a 14 year old girl.
Part of his sentence required him to register as a sex offender for life. In 2017, Mendoza failed to register his location, as required by law.
A Lubbock county jury recently convicted him of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and today, 364th District Court Judge Eichman, sentenced him to 14 years in prison.
The case was prosecuted by Cassie Nesbitt and Alan Burrow and assisted by investigator Nick Simpson, who stated, “This verdict and sentence send a strong message that protecting children is of the utmost importance to the citizens of Lubbock County.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.