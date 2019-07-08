Moonlight Musicals to put on ‘Aladdin, Jr.’ throughout July

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Actors with Lubbock Moonlight Musicals will give four performances of the show “Aladdin, Jr.” starting at 8 p.m. on July 12, 13, 19 and 20. The musical is based off the 1992 Academy Award winning Disney film.
Stars of the show will include students of Moonlight Musical’s Arts Academy MAPs class, featuring Caleb Davidson as Aladdin, Katelyn Quintanilla as Jasmine and Ricky West as Genie.
Other notable characters are Jafar, played by Matthew Montanez; Sultan played by Brandon Flores; and Rajah played by Jasmin Pena.
Frank Rendon is the show’s producer, Mariann Davidson will serve as musical director, Jake Morgan will serve as both the stage director and choreographer, and Charli Martin will be another choreographer and the show’s dance captain.
Admission is $12 a ticket and all shows will be inside the Moonlight Musicals Amphitheater at 413 E. Broadway. A link to tickets can be found here.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.