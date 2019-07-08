Officer involved shooting in Clovis ends with man in custody

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police officers were involved in a shooting with a man following a standoff in Clovis, New Mexico.
On July 6, Clovis police were called to the 2700 block of Wallace Street for a domestic situation, when they encountered a man yelling at police from inside the building.
Officers tried to get the man to exit the room he was in, only when he did, he was holding a rifle. The man pointed the gun at police, and one officer fired his department issued weapon at him.
The man, 42-year-old Damon L. Smith of Clovis, was not struck or injured, according to New Mexico State Police. Officers pulled back for their safety and awaited the Clovis SWAT Team.
SWAT arrived and attempted to negotiate with Smith, who was eventually brought down with a taser and taken into custody without further incident.
Emergency personnel treated Smith on scene, before he was transported to the Curry County Detention Center, on charges of Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Aggravated Assault on a Household Member, and Resisting, Evading or Obstructing a Peace Officer.
The investigation into this incident by New Mexico Authorities is still ongoing.
