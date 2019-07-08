Plainview to host city cleanup, volunteer service day July 27

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Plainview will host two similar events on Saturday, July 27, aimed at improving the community and cleaning up some neighborhoods.
The city will host its fifth annual cleanup day and have roll-off dumpsters available for the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The dumpsters will be placed at Broadway Park, 101 Southeast 1st St., and at the First United Methodist Church at 1001 W. 7th St.
Items that can be dumped are furniture, small appliances, household items, trash/debris, tree limbs/grass clippings and electronics without batteries. Items not allowed are those that are flammable, corrosive, toxic, explosive or hazardous, oil, anything with freon, batteries, roofing and fencing materials, liquids like paint, air conditioners, large appliances and pesticide containers unless they are triple rinsed with holes punched in.
Plainview will also participated in the eighth annual Operation: Serve initiative, which encourages residents to go out and use their various skills to help out in the community through physical and financial contributions.
Operation: Serve is a collaborative effort through the First United Methodist Church and other community churches to recruit volunteers to aid others in the community. Usable skills include baking/cooking, sewing, and visiting assisted living centers to do yard work, house clean-up, maintenance repairs and other odd jobs in the community.
Volunteers will meet at the Methodist Church at 8 a.m. for breakfast and get instructions on their assigned duties. Volunteers will begin work at 9 a.m. and will also get a lunch.
Those who want to volunteer should call Judy Wiggins at 806-587-9094 or follow Operation: Serve’s Facebook page.
Questions about clean-up should go to Melinda Brown with the city. She can be contacted at 806-296-1119 or mbrown@plainviewtx.org.
