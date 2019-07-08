Red Raiders playing well in NBA Summer League

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KCBD) - We are now a couple of games into the NBA Summer League for most of our former Red Raiders, and they have been taking advantage of their opportunities.
Matt Mooney and the Hawks played in the afternoon game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mooney had a solid nine points in his first game, and would follow that with seven points and five steals in his second game.
But, the Minnesota Timberwolves picked up a dominating win over the Atlanta Hawks in route to their second win in the NBA Summer League.
During the broadcast of the game, they said that Jarrett Culver is a “Day by Day Decision” on when he will play in NBA Summer League.
In his second season with the 76ers, Zhaire Smith seems to be back to 100% after suffering a broken foot and a food allergy, last year. In the opening game with the Bucks, Zhaire impressed with 10 points and some high flying dunks. He followed that performance with 14-points against Boston in an 92-86 loss.
Another former Red Raider playing in the NBA Summer League is Keenan Evans. Evans poured in 20-points for Memphis on Wednesday, and had another strong performance on Saturday scoring 16-points. He will be back in action tonight at 10:30 pm, when the Grizzlies face the Clippers.
The final Red Raider that was offered by a team to play in the Summer League is Tariq Owens. According to his father’s Twitter, Owens is in Las Vegas with the Suns but is not playing.
