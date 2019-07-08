Storms this evening, triple digit heat possible Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We have a chance of showers and thunderstorms in our forecast through midnight, mainly east of Lubbock.
The stronger storms could produce strong wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail, heavy rainfall and localized flooding.
Frequent lightning is also expected underneath the stronger storms that develop.
For the rest of the area, we can expect partly cloudy skies and humid conditions this evening.
Low temperatures fall into the middle and upper 60’s with southerly winds averaging 10 to 15 mph, except gusty near any storms that develop.
Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday as dry air spreads across West Texas.
High temperatures will approach or possibly exceed 100 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.
Rain chances are low until Wednesday night when a cold front potentially triggers a few storms.
It will be a little cooler Thursday and Friday.
