Texas Tech Athletics announces 2019 Hall of Fame Class

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Every year the Double T Varsity Club announces new inductees that they will enshrine into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame.
On Monday, they revealed six inductees for the class of 2019:
- Kristy Frantz (Soccer, 1996-99)
- Shawon Harris (Track & Field, 2004-06, 2008)
- Jarrius Jackson (Men's Basketball, 2004-07)
- Sally Kipyego (Track & Field/Cross Country, 2006-09)
- Mike Sears (Football, 1974-76)
- Dwayne Slay (Football, 2004-05)
In a press release sent out by Texas Tech Athletics - Director of the Double T Varsity Club Rodney Allison had this to say on the class of 2019.
“We’re looking forward to inducting another great class into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame,” said Rodney Allison, director of the Double T Varsity Club. “I mean this sincerely when I say this is a special class. This group all had tremendous careers at Texas Tech, and we can’t wait to honor them and their families this November.”
The 2019 Texas Tech Hall of Fame ceremony will be on No. 22 at the Overton Hotel starting at 6:30 pm.
