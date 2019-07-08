WARRANT: Weekend murder suspects sought safe with drugs, money and a gun

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A suspect involved in a home invasion that turned deadly over the weekend told detectives he and his juvenile accomplice went to a man’s house with the intention of stealing a safe they thought had drugs, money and an AR-15 rifle.
Twenty-year-old Kyi Baker and a 14-year-old boy are in police custody, charged with the death of 49-year-old Robert Dendy, who was killed Saturday night.
An investigation into Dendy’s murder found the two went to a house in the 4700 block of Auburn Street they had the intention of burglarizing, according to the Lubbock Police Department. After Baker was arrested and brought in to speak with detectives, he told police the two were looking to steal drugs, money and a gun from the house.
Baker also told police they were able to find the safe and the gun after busting out a window to get into the house. When the two were able to get the stolen items out of the house, Dendy came face-to-face with the two and pointed a gun at them.
Seeing Dendy with a gun, Baker told police he ran from the scene and his juvenile accomplice went back into the house, according to the warrant.
Baker met back up with the juvenile at the juvenile’s apartment. It was in the apartment the juvenile told Baker he had shot at the man with with AR-15 they attempted to steal, according to the warrant.
Officers also questioned the juvenile who initially told police he was not the one who shot Dendy, according to the warrant. He later told a nurse while he was being chased he shot at Dendy.
