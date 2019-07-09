ABC Pro Rodeo to announce temporary location

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Per a press release, ABC Pro Rodeo will announce their temporary location at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
The organization has called the coliseum on the campus of Texas Tech home for 63 years, but that building is history.
The temporary location will host the 2020 rodeo, which will happen on April 2nd, 3rd and 4th.
The location of next year’s rodeo will not be released until tomorrow, so KCBD took to Facebook to see where our viewers think it will be held.
Some said the Texas Tech Equestrian Center, more said the South Plains Fair Park Coliseum and even more said the Mallet Event Center and Arena in Levelland.
The Mallet Event Center has not got back to us, a representative from the South Plains Fair said there has been no talk between them and ABC Pro Rodeo, and the Texas Tech Equestrian Center said they have no comment at this time.
The ABC Pro Rodeo has a history of 77 years. A representative of the organization said they are excited to announce that the show will go on, even without a current permanent location.
At the press conference tomorrow, ABC Pro Rodeo will also make a donation to the Lubbock Boys and Girls Club for the 77th consecutive year.
