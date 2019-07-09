3 area medical centers recognized by health organization as top 10 percent for patient experience

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Healthgrades, a medical consumer organization, has awarded University Medical Center, Grace Medical Center and Lubbock Heart Hospital the 2019 Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
This means the three are among the top 10 percent of hospitals in the U.S. for satisfactory patient experience.
The website evaluated more than 3,400 hospitals that submitted at least 100 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, according to a UMC news release. Healthgrades evaluated the hospitals performances by applying a scoring system to nine patient experience measure, using data collected from a 32-question survey.
Topics of the survey questions ranged from cleanliness and noise levels, to physician and nurse communication. A full list can be found here.
“The patient experience is a direct reflection of patient trust,” Aaron Davis, UMC Chief Experience Officer, said in the release. “It’s what separates us from our competition both locally and nationally. Receiving this award speaks to the strength of our culture, staff engagement, and quality of care. We rely heavily on the hard working employees of UMC to provide patient-centered, personalized care for all that choose our health system. We are honored to be recognized once again and blessed to have such devoted employees and loyal patients.”
