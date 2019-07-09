3 area medical centers recognized by health organization as top 10 percent for patient experience

“The patient experience is a direct reflection of patient trust,” Aaron Davis, UMC Chief Experience Officer, said in the release. “It’s what separates us from our competition both locally and nationally. Receiving this award speaks to the strength of our culture, staff engagement, and quality of care. We rely heavily on the hard working employees of UMC to provide patient-centered, personalized care for all that choose our health system. We are honored to be recognized once again and blessed to have such devoted employees and loyal patients.”