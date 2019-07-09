Code inspectors to visit Heart of Lubbock neighborhood Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock’s Code Enforcement Department will go out to the Heart of Lubbock neighborhood from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to identify housing and zoning violations.
The deployment area will be bordered by 19th Street, Avenue Q, 34th Street and University Avenue, according to the City of Lubbock. There will also be an office set up in the 2300 block of 23rd Street, on the south side of Stumpy Hamilton Park.
Inspectors will look for junked vehicles, nuisance weeds, general rubbish, substandard housing and zoning violations. Code inspectors will also talk to the public about city ordinances, citing violations and abating violations.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.