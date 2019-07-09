Consider This: A hotline for help

Consider This With Dan Jackson (Source: KCBD)
By Dan Jackson | July 9, 2019 at 3:49 PM CDT - Updated July 9 at 3:49 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Did you ever see a pothole and wish you had an easy way to let the city know about it?

Or wonder who to call when a street lamp is out?

Whether it’s a dead animal, a mosquito problem, or any other city related issue, all you need to know is call 3-1-1.

When you call 3-1-1 you are connected with someone at the city of Lubbock who is happy to help.

And it works really well! I know, because I use it all the time.

In a few days, at the most a week or so, the appropriate city department will patch, pick up, repair or replace the problem. In my experience, the response and cheerful attitude of city workers is a reason to live in Lubbock.

Consider this … when you see a problem, let someone know, call 3-1-1!

They can’t fix it until they know about it.

And if you’ve had a great experience at the city with 3-1-1 send me an email at ConsiderThis@KCBD.com.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.