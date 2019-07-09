Consider This: A hotline for help

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Did you ever see a pothole and wish you had an easy way to let the city know about it?
Or wonder who to call when a street lamp is out?
Whether it’s a dead animal, a mosquito problem, or any other city related issue, all you need to know is call 3-1-1.
When you call 3-1-1 you are connected with someone at the city of Lubbock who is happy to help.
And it works really well! I know, because I use it all the time.
In a few days, at the most a week or so, the appropriate city department will patch, pick up, repair or replace the problem. In my experience, the response and cheerful attitude of city workers is a reason to live in Lubbock.
Consider this … when you see a problem, let someone know, call 3-1-1!
They can’t fix it until they know about it.
And if you’ve had a great experience at the city with 3-1-1 send me an email at ConsiderThis@KCBD.com.
