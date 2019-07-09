County, Lubbock, Wolfforth to host forums on bus purchases, planning for Loop 88

County, Lubbock, Wolfforth to host forums on bus purchases, planning for Loop 88
Source: City of Lubbock (Source: Source:)
By Michael Cantu | July 9, 2019 at 7:40 AM CDT - Updated July 9 at 7:40 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents of Lubbock County, Lubbock and Wolfforth are invited to attend public forum meetings to discuss a transportation improvement plan on bus purchases and other adjustment, and preliminary engineering plans for Loop 88.

The second of four forums took place from 4-5:30 p.m. Monday inside the Downtown Citibus Transfer Center at 801 Broadway.

Another one will take place Tuesday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. inside 916 Main St., Suite 531. The third forum will take place Wednesday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. inside Lubbock City Hall at 1625 13th St.

These meetings are meant to give the public some insight and offer time comment on two major project around the Lubbock area.

One of the projects is a transportation improvement plan with a proposition to buy more buses and make other transportation adjustments in and around the city.

The other is to look at engineering segments for the upcoming Loop 88. The public is invited to attend all meetings.

RELATED STORY: City to rename part of 1585, Outer Loop to be called Loop 88

A flyer, posted on the City of Lubbock's Metropolitan Planning Organization section, shows four dates for public forums to address transportation concerns.
A flyer, posted on the City of Lubbock's Metropolitan Planning Organization section, shows four dates for public forums to address transportation concerns. (Source: The City of Lubbock)

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.