Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, the skies are clear and chances for showers and thunderstorms are gone. That, combined with a dryline, should make for some triple-digit heat this afternoon.
- Highs around the area are expected to hit about 100 today, and stay in that same neighborhood until Wednesday.
- The heat will remain until Wednesday night, when a cool down is expected. That could bring some storms in the area.
The ABC Pro Rodeo is getting a new, temporary, location. But the public does not know where it will be, at least for now.
- Officials with the rodeo will announce its temporary location during a news conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- Rodeo officials will make a donation to the Lubbock Boys and Girls club, a tradition that has continued the last 77 years.
Three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will decide whether Congress has effectively rendered the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional.
- Today’s arguments come after a lawsuit filed by Republicans in 18 states that are led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
- Opponents of the law argue the individual mandate that requires to people to have health insurance is unconstitutional, though there is no tax penalty currently in effect,
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled a plush toy that depicts the Toy Story 4 character, Forky.
- The commission says the plastic googly eyes on the toy can detach, posing a choking hazard to small children.
- Those who bought the toy should immediately take them back to a Disney Store location, Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort Theme Park retail stores.
