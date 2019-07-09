$360,000 donated to expand University Avenue in south Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County and the City of Lubbock have received a donation from local developer, Betenbough Homes, to assist with the cost of widening University Avenue in South Lubbock.
The company is providing $360,000 for the expansion from the future location of Loop 88 on FM 1585 to 146th Street on University Avenue.
Work is expected to begin July 15. The contractor, West Texas Paving, was given a 90-day calendar contract to complete the job, according to the City of Lubbock. The City says they will be working with the contractor to minimize any traffic impact, particularly in the area of Lubbock-Cooper ISD.
Betenbough Homes has been actively involved in the development of the south Lubbock area, with more than 350 homes built in the Bell Farms neighborhood since 2017, according to Betenbough.
Dustin Eggleston, director of land strategy for Betenbough Homes, offered this statement in a release Tuesday: “We are incredibly excited for what this project means for our Bell Farms homeowners and all families in South Lubbock and Lubbock-Cooper ISD,” said Eggleston, “While this project will allow for the growth of South Lubbock, our priority is to create a safe route for those traveling daily on University Avenue.”
A release from Betenbough Homes says public information regarding the progress of this construction project will be released by the CIty of Lubbock before any construction or road closures.
KCBD will update this story as it develops.
