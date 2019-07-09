Florida man killed on motorcycle after crash near Seminole

SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified 22-year-old Marcus Ortega of Tampa, Florida, as the man who was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday morning four miles east of Seminole.
DPS reported a 60-year-old man in a 1989 Ford F-250 was driving east on U.S. Highway 180 as Ortega was driving west on his 2002 Harley Davidson XL1200 motorcycle.
The driver of the pickup turned left, into the pathway of Ortega, and the two collided, according to DPS.
Ortega was taken to the Seminole Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the pickup was treated and released for incapacitating injuries.
No charges were filed in this crash.
