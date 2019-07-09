Garth Brooks announces 7-city ‘Dive Bar’ tour

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Famed country superstar Garth Brooks is going on tour, but he will not be found in stadiums or arenas. Brooks will play in dive bars in seven cities across the United States.
The first stop will be in Chicago on July 15, but Brooks did not reveal where. He also did not say what other cities he will play in. The last time Brooks played in Lubbock was in April of 2017, with his wife Trisha Yearwood.
This Dive Bar tour was inspired by his new song “Dive Bar” with Blake Shelton. For this tour Brooks is teaming up with Seagram’s 7 Crown whiskey, which will be picking the cities, according to Billboard Magazine.
Brooks made the tour announcement on Sunday, which was also National Dive Bar Day, via Facebook Live.
