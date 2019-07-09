Hobbs Police investigate homicide

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Police were called to a home in the eastern New Mexico town of Hobbs Monday evening on a welfare check. When they arrived they found two people dead inside the home.
Police were called to a house the 1600 block of North Coleman Street just before 7:30 Monday evening. They found 37-year-old Rojelio Velasquez and 40-year-old Chrystal Moore dead inside the home.
Hobbs Police are now investigating the deaths as homicides, but did not release any additional details.
If anyone has information on the case, they are asked to call the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265 or the Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005. Callers can remain anonymous.
