KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Ranger
By Michael Cantu | July 9, 2019 at 7:03 AM CDT - Updated July 9 at 7:03 AM
Ranger, KCBD's Pet of the Day for July 9. (Source: Lubbock Animal Services)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Ranger, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a 1-year-old Chihuahua mix.

Ranger’s adoption fees for Tuesday, July 9, have been waived.

More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

