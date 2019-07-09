Saturn, storms, and steam

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three triple-digit days this year so far in Lubbock. That is, on three days the temperature has reached at least 100 degrees at the Lubbock airport. We likely will add to the count today and tomorrow. With the heat our storm and rain chances will remain slim.
Lubbock's hottest temperature this year to date is 101°, recorded on both June 20 and 21. The other 100-Degree-Day (at 100°) was June 30. Lubbock last year at this time had recorded nineteen triple-digit days. 2018's hottest was 108° on June 24. In 2017 the count at this point in the year was eleven. The hottest was 112° on June 17. And the year before that, 2016, had six 100-Degree-Days at this point. 2016's hottest day (through July 9) was 109° on July 7. Up to that point only a quarter-inch (0.27") of rain had fallen in Lubbock, and the total for all of the preceding June was only an inch (1.04").
In addition to the steamy heat, this morning’s cloud cover will give way to a mostly sunny sky and this morning’s slight breeze will give way to a light wind. If you are going to spend time outside remember sunscreen, hat, and hydration. Take it easy in the heat, drink plenty of water, use sunscreen, wear a hat, spend time in the shade or, better, in an air-conditioned space. An isolated storm is possible, though unlikely, late today over the far northeastern KCBD viewing area.
Please, please, PLEASE, NEVER leave anyone, especially a child or a person in less than good health, or an animal, unattended in a vehicle for even a moment. Even when the outside temperature is in the 80s, let alone the 90s, the temperature inside a parked vehicle in the sun - even with windows "cracked" - can climb to deadly levels in minutes. If you ever have any reason to carry a child in your vehicle, then check to make sure no one is left EVERY time you get out. Make it a habit.
Expect tomorrow to be about as hot as today with a few clouds and a slight breeze. A few isolated thunderstorms may pop up late in the day, so there will be a slim chance of a storm during the late afternoon and evening hours.
A little less heat will close out the week, along with a slim chance of a storm Thursday. Friday through the weekend should be dry, with weekend highs in the 90s. Mid-90s around Lubbock.
Not a factor in our forecast, at least for rain, is the expected development by late week of a tropical system over the southeastern US - northeastern Gulf of Mexico. Systems such as these can actually suppress our rain chances while increasing our temperatures, while they remain over the Gulf region (over land or water). We’re keeping an eye on it. You can read more about it here: https://www.kcbd.com/news/national/2019/07/08/tropical-depression-likely-form-gulf-mexico-this-week/.
Saturn, the planet, was visible in our southwestern sky this morning before sunrise. It again will be visible to the naked eye after sunset this evening in our eastern sky. Watch for a tiny bright dot that appears as a bright star as the sun's light fades. If you have a telescope or powerful pair of binoculars and steady hands - or rest - you should be able to see Saturn's rings. There may be a few clouds early on in that general direction, but otherwise mostly fair.
You can read more about viewing Saturn and its rings here https://www.space.com/bright-saturn-at-opposition-2019.html and here https://earthsky.org/astronomy-essentials/viewing-saturns-rings-tips-for-beginners. The South Plains Astronomy Club has a Public Star Party event scheduled for this Saturday, July 13, at Tech Terrace Park in Lubbock. Arriving at dusk, before dark, allows visitors to get the lay of the land, meet organizers, and learn about the night’s event.
Lubbock's low yesterday was 66°, two degrees below the average low for the date. The high was 94°, one degree above the average high. The July 8 record low is 51° (1952) and the record high 106° (2009). For today, July 9, Lubbock’s average low is 68° and the high 93°. The record low is 56° (1952) and the record high 107° (1940 and 2009).
Today's sunset in Lubbock is at 9:00 PM CDT and tomorrow's sunrise at 6:45 AM CDT. Notice sunrise is getting a little later and sunset a little earlier.
