Saturn, storms, and steam

Lubbock's hottest temperature this year to date is 101°, recorded on both June 20 and 21. The other 100-Degree-Day (at 100°) was June 30. Lubbock last year at this time had recorded nineteen triple-digit days. 2018's hottest was 108° on June 24. In 2017 the count at this point in the year was eleven. The hottest was 112° on June 17. And the year before that, 2016, had six 100-Degree-Days at this point. 2016's hottest day (through July 9) was 109° on July 7. Up to that point only a quarter-inch (0.27") of rain had fallen in Lubbock, and the total for all of the preceding June was only an inch (1.04").