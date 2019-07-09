Triple digit heat reported Tuesday, hot again Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Very hot temperatures have been observed across West Texas and the South Plains Tuesday.
Lubbock International Airport has reached 100 degrees unofficially Tuesday afternoon.
Texas Tech mesonet sites have been even hotter than that. Gail and Post have reached 107 degrees Tuesday afternoon.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms may develop across the extreme Eastern South Plains along the dry line.
Storms could briefly produce strong wind gusts and frequent lightning with brief downpours possible.
This favors areas near Matador, Spur, Dickens, Post, Paducah, Guthrie, Jayton and Snyder.
For the rest of the viewing area, you can expect fair to partly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.
North winds average 5 to 10 mph overnight tonight.
Wednesday brings abundant sunshine early in the day. A few showers and storms are possible during the afternoon as a weak frontal boundary moves across the area.
High temperatures range from 98 to 102 degrees in Lubbock.
Southern areas warm to between 100 and 105 degrees.
Thursday will be cooler with highs in the lower 90’s.
