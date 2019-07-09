UT to provide free tuition to undergrads with family income below $65,000

“Our main focus at the UT system is our students. That's it, that's what we're in business for is to provide an affordable, accessible education for our students," board Chair Kevin Eltife said in an interview after the vote. "We all know the struggles that hardworking families are having putting their kids through school. What we've done here is repurposed an endowment into another endowment that will provide tuition assistance to a lot of the working families in Texas."