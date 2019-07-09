Xcel Energy Foundation gives funding to Texas nonprofits that support education, economic sustainability

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Xcel Energy Foundation is giving $167,700 in grant funding to 31 Texas nonprofits that work to boost education and economic sustainability.
According to a news release, the education grants are aimed at boosting educational systems that focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, referred to as STEM.
These groups have developed programs that provide hands-on learning opportunities for students to learn real-world applications and future careers involving math and science.
The economic sustainability grants go to programs that promote workforce development, workforce readiness, specific job skills training, job placement and job creation.
“Our company’s success is directly impacted by how successful our communities are in educating our young people, creating jobs, improving quality of life and making sure no one is left behind in our progress,” said David Hudson, the president of Xcel Energy - Texas. “These grants are aimed at supporting the nonprofits that do so much to build up our community.”
Hudson says the company supports the nonprofits in order to invest in the well-being of the communities.
