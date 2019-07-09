Zhaire Smith paces 76ers in scoring

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KCBD) - Zhaire Smith, the 2018 first-round pick continued his strong summer league performances with a team-leading 18-points in the 76ers’ 84-81 overtime loss to Oklahoma City.
Smith has been receiving plenty of minutes in summer league play, where in the last three games he has posted double-digit scoring efforts in Las Vegas.
Here are Smith’s final stats from the game: 18-points (8-19 FG, 1-4 from 3pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes.
