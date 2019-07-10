Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, four suspects of a home invasion are in police custody after a police chase that ended on 34th Street.
- The chase happened on Tuesday night, starting around 7 p.m. near 34th Street and Utica Avenue.
- Police have not identified the four in the pickup but did say they are all in police custody.
The ABC Prod Rode has a new temporary location in Levelland, this after officials made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.
- The 2020 rodeo will take place in the Mallet Event Center from April 2-4.
- Rodeo organizers had to change locations after the demolition of the Lubbock Municipal Auditorium and Coliseum after the last rodeo in April.
Hobbs police have started a homicide investigation after a couple was found dead in their home on Monday.
- Police were called to a welfare check on 37-year-old Rojelio Velasquez and 40-year-old Chrystal Moore and found the two dead.
- No details have been released as to why the department thinks these are homicides.
- Anyone with information is asked to call the Hobbs Police Department (575) 397-9265 or the Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.
Nationally, the fate of Obamacare, formally known as the Affordable Care Act, continues to be the focus of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.
- The three judges on the appeals panel seem to lean on the side of striking down the law.
- Many who argue against the act say it is unconstitutional to force U.S. citizens to purchase health care if there is no tax against not doing so.
