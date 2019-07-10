Four suspects in home invasion in custody after chase through Lubbock Tuesday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A chase involving a pickup that started along 34th Street and wrapped though a large part of central Lubbock ended with four people in custody Tuesday evening.
The chase started near 34th and Utica Ave. just after 7:00 Tuesday evening, winding its way up to 19th and University before heading east along 19th.
The pickup then went north, taking police down Ave. Q before getting on to the Marsha Sharp Freeway and I-27 before attempting to drive into the median toward oncoming traffic.
The truck exited the interstate, eventually stopping at the intersection of Erskine and Ave. Q where the truck was stopped.
Police did not identify the people in the truck, but said that four were taken into custody. The four are said to be suspects in a home invasion in the 2600 block of Dartmouth Street.
Police are also looking for a second vehicle from the home invasion, but did not specify if they were also involved in the chase.
