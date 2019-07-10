Heat, storms, and Barry

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 102°F recorded at the Lubbock airport yesterday is the hottest temperature this year to date. It was the City's fourth 100-Degree-Day of the year. In contrast, for July 9 the average high is 93° and the record high 107° in 2009 and 1940. There are a couple of subtle changes underway which may keep Lubbock below the century mark this afternoon.
Yesterday, as expected and in our forecast, drier air moved in on a southwesterly wind as the dryline - for the first time in many days - pushed east of Lubbock. A few isolated thunderstorms developed, as expected and in our forecast, near and east of the dryline.
Today, in contrast, the drier air will remain west of Lubbock - along with the dryline - so dew points will not drop as much as yesterday. Spotty storms may develop nearly anywhere in the viewing area. These storms may produce damaging wind gusts and flooding rains.
Another factor in my forecast for highs lower than yesterday's is the wind. The wind already is out of the north and will come around to the northeast by midday and then more easterly this afternoon. While the wind generally will be light through the day, outside of any potential thunderstorm winds, it will be breezy this evening as moist and barely cooler air moves in. With that in mind...
Tomorrow will not be as hot, with high temperatures generally ranging from the mid-80s to the mid-90s. Spotty storms again are expected Thursday, and any one may produce damaging wind gusts and downpours. Keep an eye on the forecast for tomorrow, as data this morning is a little more favorable for storms versus today.
Today's video here on our Weather Page will include a comparison of this year's heat to previous years, and the years with the most 100-Degree-Days. That video will post here by 9:30 this morning. Also later this morning, I’ll add some of yesterday’s high temperatures to this post. The TTU Mesonet weather stations near Gail, Post, and Lake Alan Henry all topped out at 107°.
The tropical system over the southeastern United States mentioned here yesterday is expected to become a Tropical Depression late today or Thursday. Once the system is named, which will be Barry, you can track it using the Interactive Radar in our Weather App and right here on our Weather Page.
On our Weather Page, scroll down to the radar, adjust the view to include the Gulf area, click on Layers (lower right), in the menu that opens scroll down to the Overlays section, and highlight the Active Tropical Track icon. Once the storm is named icons will begin to appear on the radar. Tap/click any one of them for additional information. You also may want to try the Active Model Track, though the image will be less cluttered with it off.
In our Weather App, available for free at http://onelink.to/kcbdweather or in your app store, tap the radar icon, adjust the view to include the Gulf area, click on the Layers menu (the three dots in the circle at lower right), tap/click the Overlays heading, and highlight the Tropical Tracks icon. Active icons are in grey while inactive ones are black. Once the storm is named icons will begin to appear on the radar. Tap/click any one of them for additional information.
In case you missed it yesterday...
If you are going to spend time outside take it easy in the heat, drink plenty of water, use sunscreen, wear a hat, spend time in the shade or, better, in an air-conditioned space. NEVER leave anyone, especially a child or a person in less than good health, or an animal, unattended in a vehicle for even a moment. Even when the outside temperature is in the 80s, let alone the 90s, the temperature inside a parked vehicle in the sun - even with windows "cracked" - can climb to deadly levels in minutes. If you ever have any reason to carry a child in your vehicle, then check to make sure no one is left EVERY time you get out. Make it a habit.
Lubbock's low yesterday was 72°, four degrees above the average low for the date. The high was 102°, nine degrees above the average high. The July 9 record low is 56° (1952) and the record high 107° (1940 and 2009). For today, July 10, Lubbock’s average low is 68° and the high 93°. The record low is 58° (1915, 1946, and 1968) and the record high 109° (1940).
Today's sunset in Lubbock is at 9:00 PM CDT and tomorrow's sunrise at 6:46 AM CDT.
