KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lorelei

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Lorelei, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a blue heeler mix who is one of the longer-staying residents of LAS.
She gets along with other dogs well, with her sweet soul and gentle spirit.
Lorelei’s adoption fees for Wednesday, July 10, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
