Lubbock D.A. files appeal to reinstate Dixon’s conviction

Sonnier’s body was found the day after his murder. Richelle was notified and came to the scene. Her interview with the Lubbock Police Department (LPD) led detectives to Appellant’s house outside of Amarillo where Appellant and his new girlfriend, Ashley Woolbert, were interviewed separately that evening. Appellant denied any involvement with the death of Sonnier, and any knowledge of what might have happened. In his first contact with law enforcement, Appellant told the officer she did not know anything about Dr. Sonnier and that he was shocked his name was even mentioned. But Woolbert mentioned to LPD Detective Ylanda Pena that the two had dinner with Shepard the night before—a fact Appellant omitted when speaking to LPD Detective Zach Johnson. As soon as Johnson and Pena left Appellant’s house, Appellant and Shepard exchanged several phone calls and text messages, including the following text from Appellant to Shepard: “Just had visit from Lubbock PD, going asap, Ash said came by, said gave cigars from Bermuda, they will see our com phone records tonight anywhere, lay low.” Woolbert testified that after Johnson and Pena left Appellant’s house on July 11, Appellant acted very odd and was concealing text messages and stepping outside to make phone calls, something he never did under normal circumstances.23 In the following days, Shepard attempted suicide by slitting his wrist and overdosing on pills. Overcome with emotion one night, Shepard confessed everything to his roommate—Paul Reynolds.