Parts of Indiana Avenue closed for gas leak in central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a natural gas leak near 60th and Indiana Avenue.
Officials and work crews have closed part of Indiana Avenue from 56th Street to 60th Street to respond to the leak in the 3400 block of 59th Street.
Atmos Energy says they expect the closure to last until 5 P.M. The leak was first alerted by an Atmos Leak Survey Specialist, in a vehicle designed to detect methane and natural gas in parts per million.
We are working to gather more details on this story as they become available.
