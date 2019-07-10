Scattered showers and thunderstorms across South Plains tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front will track across the area tonight. Showers and thunderstorms are possible across the South Plains as the cold front interacts with a couple of disturbances moving across the region.
Some of the storms could briefly become strong or severe.
The main severe weather hazard will be strong wind gusts to 65 mph. This could kick up dust and cause damage to tree limbs and power lines.
Hail is also possible underneath the stronger storms that develop.
There is also a marginal risk for landspout tornadoes. These are usually not dangerous, but can produce damage to weaker structures.
Whirlwinds are possible through sunset before storms weaken.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with higher humidity and northeast winds in the forecast overnight.
Rain chances diminish overnight, but a few storms may develop again Thursday.
High temperatures warm into the lower 90’s Thursday with winds becoming east at 10 to 15 mph.
