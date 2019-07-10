Slaton Bakery resumes normal operating hours

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - Close to a month after surrounding buildings caught fire on West Garza Street in Slaton, the Slaton Bakery has resumed normal operations, providing the community with baked goods again.
The fire, which happened on June 15, destroyed both Klemke’s Sausage Haus and Antique Shop, and the Slaton Family Medical Clinic. The Slaton Bakery was not completely destroyed but sustained lots of smoke damage because the other buildings were so close.
There were hopes the bakery would be up-and-running by July 8 but that open date was pushed back.
However, in a subtle message posted on the bakery’s Facebook page on Tuesday, July 9, with a letter from a community member that had the Slaton Bakery on a Christmas wish list, the bakery announced its opening date.
“We’re glad to inform her that Santa did some miraculous things over the past few weeks and that we will be open (Wednesday) morning at 6:00 a.m.,” the bakery wrote in its status.
Operating hours have resumed: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed on Mondays. More information about the bakery can be found on its website here.
