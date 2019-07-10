WANTED WEDNESDAY: LPD seeking theft suspects

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for suspects in two different cases this week, one where suspects were caught on camera stealing from a store, and another where a suspect was seen stealing items from a car.
In the first case, suspects are seen entering a store at 2012 N. Ash Avenue. This happened on June 28 at 3:17 p.m. They stole several items before leaving.
The next incident happened on July 2 around 2 a.m. in the 2400 block of 95th Street. A male suspect is seen stealing items from a car parked in a driveway.
If you have information on either of these of cases, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
