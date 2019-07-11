Wednesday SWAT, TAG investigation leads to arrest of New Mexico murder suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Hobbs Police Department is awaiting the extradition of a Hobbs man who was arrested in Lubbock, related to a double homicide on Monday.
On Wednesday Lubbock’s SWAT team, along with the Texas Anti-Gang Center and Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit took part in a multi-agency investigation that led to the arrest of 40-year-old Hector Madrid of Hobbs. He is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center, awaiting an extradition hearing so he can be taken back to New Mexico.
The murders that led to Madrid’s arrest in Lubbock took place in the 1600 block of North Coleman Street in Hobbs, according to HPD. Police were called to the area for a welfare check and found 37-year-old Rojelio Velasquez and 40-year-old Chrystal Moore dead.
An investigation by HPD found Madrid and 25-year-old Alfonso Aldaco of Lubbock went to the house on Coleman Street to buy heroin, according to HPD. Shortly after Madrid went into the house shots, were fired and Aldaco drove the getaway vehicle.
Aldaco turned himself into HPD on Wednesday, July 10 and was charged with two, first-degree felony counts of accessory to murder.
This is still an ongoing investigation, but HPD does not anticipate additional arrests.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story when more information is available.
