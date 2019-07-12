Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the man accused of killing 18-year-old Zoe Campos of Lubbock has admitted his guilt via a handwritten letter sent to the media.
- Carlos Rodriquez sent his letter to media outlets Thursday afternoon and admitted he killed Campos after taking synthetic marijuana, known as K2.
- He said he hallucinated and thought Campos was a demon, so he choked her to death.
- The full letter can be found here: Carlos Rodriquez sends hand written letter detailing Zoe Campos’ murder
A man arrested in Lubbock on Wednesday is facing murder charges in Hobbs, New Mexico after two people were found dead Monday.
- The Texas Anti-Gang Center, Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and the Lubbock SWAT team arrested 40-year-old Hector Madrid after an investigation Wednesday.
- Hobbs police also say a Lubbock man, 25-year-old Alfonso Aldaco, was also an accomplice in the two murders because he drove the getaway vehicle.
- Read more about this case here: Wednesday SWAT, TAG investigation leads to arrest of New Mexico murder suspect
Lubbock’s Traffic Operations Department has said it will install 10 more surveillance cameras around the city before the end of the year.
- The cameras, along with the 40 other already installed around the city, are posted atop traffic stop lights and are meant as a way to monitor specific intersections.
- This is not related to any criminal activity, but rather to monitor traffic flow after crashes, during snow events or during special events going on around Lubbock.
- Read more from KCBD’s Melanie Camacho here: Lubbock will add more surveillance cameras at intersections to monitor traffic
In national news, about 2,000 people are targets in upcoming raids by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Department.
- President Donald Trump says the raids will take place in some of the U.S.'s biggest cities like Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York.
- These raids come after similar ones were postponed last month after the president said he would give Republicans and Democrats time to come up with a solution to the immigration crisis along the southern border.
- Read more from the Associated Press here: ICE raids expected in major cities starting Sunday
