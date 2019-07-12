Fire department called in to house fire near South Loop, University Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a house fire northeast of Trinity Church in the 7000 block of Canton Avenue around 9 a.m. Heavy smoke was seen around the area.
First responders found a fire in the west end of the residence that had spread from the garage to the attic. Crews pulled outside when the roof began to sag. LFR used an aerial to put out the attic fire and the crew finished up with handlines.
“They started making an offensive attack, but crews noticed shortly after that the roof was sagging, so they pulled out and went to what we call a defensive strategy where they fought the fire from outside so that we don’t have a potential of somebody getting hurt or killed from a collapse," said Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Holland.
The house was vacant and there were signs of forced entry into the structure.
“We just know that the home was broken into. That the homeowner had secured the residence and the condition was found when crews arrived this morning is the not the way that he had left it the last time he was there, so someone had broken into the house.”
At this time the fire is classified as undetermined and the investigation is open. Any one with information on this fire is encouraged to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at (806) 775-2646.
This same house caught on fire in November 2018.
During the fire in November, a 70-year-old man, a disabled 40-year-old woman, and a 38-year-old woman were injured. The 70-year-old man ran into the home to save the disabled woman and the other people in the house. He died from his injuries caused by the fire.
Lubbock Fire Rescue say the November fire was ruled accidental. Fire marshals determined the cause to be the improper use of extension cords that overloaded circuits.
Officials believe the house was abandoned after the November fire. The cause of today’s fire is not known at this time. There is no word if there were any injuries in today’s fire.
