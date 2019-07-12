Food for Thought: 7/11/2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From schools to mobile units, restaurants, grocery stores, hotels... Lubbock health inspectors check out the cleanliness of any facility that prepares or serves food to you - the consumer.
Most often we just report on restaurants - that is, unless a kitchen is forced to close because of a routine inspection.
That’s what happened recently at a popular living facility here in Lubbock.
The kitchen at Raider Ranch at 6548 43rd was forced to temporarily close after inspectors found 17 violations, including food that was held for nearly a month.
* Multiple ready-to-eat foods including, chicken salad, tuna salad, pulled pork and vegetables were thrown out because they were above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.
* The cooler was not holding a temperature of 41 degrees or below.
* There was no thermometer in the cooler.
* Green chilies, cut onions, homemade ranch and guacamole were held for more than 25 days. Seven days is the max.
* Many ready-to-eat foods did not have a date mark or had the wrong date mark.
* There were dead bugs on the floor.
* Several cans were dented. This can cause botulism.
* There was mold on the ice deflector, and it was dripping onto the ice.
* Ice cream was stored on the freezer floor. Vents were dirty, fan covers in the walk-in cooler and freezer were soiled.
* The mop sink did not have a vacuum break or a backflow prevention. The hose was hanging in the sink.
* A bare wood stand was hold the mop. No bare wood is allowed in the food service area.
* A wet mop was on the floor.
* There was no hand washing sign at a hand sink.
* The 3-compartment sink was not sealed to the wall.
* The floors and walls were dirty.
* Wet towels were not stored in the sanitizer bucket.
* The inspector notes, due to the number and the nature of the violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge.
Management tells us everything was quickly corrected. The facility was re-inspected and given the all-clear to reopen within 12 hours.
The report shows that as well.
We have a plethora of good news.
Here’s a look at our top performers:
Arby’s at 5052 Frankford
Costco (Restaurant) at 6020 34th
Harrigan's at 11814 Indiana
Healthy Meals to Go at 5206 82nd
Honeycomb Pie Shoppe at 3833 50th
Popey'es at 7714 Milwaukee
Rejavanate Coffee Bar 6524 Slide
Simply Decadent Bakery at 5905 82nd
Taco Villa 8006 Indiana
Andy’s Ice Cream (mobile)
Tall Cotton Kettle Corn (mobile)
Gonzales Snow Cones (mobile)
Honey Hen Farms (mobile)
Oasis Shaved Ice (mobile)
Ralphy's Corndogs (mobile)
Tall Cotton Kettle Corn (mobile)
Vega’s (mobile)
