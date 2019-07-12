Levelland police asking for help to find missing woman

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Levelland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who was reported missing by her sister in May.
Twenty-five-year-old Taylor Phillips has not been heard from since February.
A police report stated Phillips was suppose to inherit money on her 25th birthday, which was in May, but never claimed it.
No description for Phillips was provided.
Those who have any information on her whereabouts are asked to call the department at 806-894-6164.
Story details confirmed with Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia
