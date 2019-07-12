Lubbock Coding Academy wraps up summer camp at Frenship

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Today the Lubbock Coding Academy wrapped up its week-long summer camp that gave middle and high school students the opportunity to develop their computer coding skills.
During this camp students learned to code their own websites, launch a business, develop marketing skills and practice graphic design.
The camp was hosted by LCA but took place inside of the Frenship Ninth Grade Center on 407 Dowden Rd. LCA officials said this is the only camp they have planned so far but it does offer adult coding classes.
Students who attended the camp were also given first, second and third place awards for the most creative and best ideas.
“They’re doing things that we weren’t expecting about 20-30 years ago. And now they’re making, just, huge strides in innovation,” Jake Quintanilla, LCA campus director, said. “And by the time these students are in the workforce who knows where the technology will be? Who knows, maybe these students will help create that technology?”
To learn more about the Lubbock Coding Academy, click here.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.