Lubbock will add more surveillance cameras at intersections to monitor traffic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to the Traffic Operations Department in Lubbock, there are around 40 surveillance cameras that are above traffic stop lights and 10 more are to come before the end of the year.
Wood Franklin, the City of Lubbock Public Works Director, says these cameras allow the Traffic Operations Center to see what’s going on in the city without having patrol cars posted at the major intersections.
“We can watch those intersections. Let’s say there’s a crash and we need to adjust the timing of the light, we can respond to that,” he said. “Or we use them for events such as snow events, so we know which intersections to clean and clear.”
The cameras were in use at the Traffic Operations Center the day of the Ironman 70.3 Lubbock Triathlon.
“So we monitored when the bikes were coming, so we can tell the police department ‘Hey, the individual that’s monitoring and hand signaling that intersection, hey you’ve got some bikes heading up your way.’”
These cameras in the sky have the ability to record, but they’re not recording every day. They are also not used for law enforcement officials to issue traffic tickets. The police department can request for the surveillance to be recorded, and it is usually for an ongoing investigation.
“We get questions where people are like ‘We see cameras up there. Are you guys watching? Are you writing tickets based on red light runners or speeders or anything like that?’ And no. This isn’t for anything related to the police department, this is for traffic operations.”
