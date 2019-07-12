Man in custody after police chase in central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to the Lubbock Police Department reports on the chase Thursday night, 19-year-old Alijah Xavier Viramontes was taken into custody after he was found hiding in the business office of Pete’s Drive-In. He was crouched in a corner with a t-shirt over his head.
The police report says an officer was patrolling in the 3300 block of 34th Street when she saw a vehicle going about 15 miles per hour faster than the posted speed limit around 9:30 p.m.
The officer turned around to stop the vehicle, the pickup slowed, but made a quick turn and rolled through a stop sign. The pickup started going faster and the officer tried to pull the pickup over, but they didn’t stop. Speeds reached approximately 75 miles per hour during the chase through town.
Towards the end of the chase, the driver of the pickup pulled into the Pete’s Drive-in parking lot near 34th and Peoria and got out of the truck, but didn’t put the truck in park. The truck collided with a parking barrier in front of the building.
The driver, Viramontes, ran from officers. Other officers arrived and set up a perimeter.
The original officer went inside the restaurant and the manager thought the suspect may have gone into the office.
The officer found Viramontes hiding in the corner with a shirt over his head.
The police report says Viramontes told the officer he ran because he did not have insurance on the truck and it was his mother’s vehicle and didn’t want to lose the vehicle.
The vehicle was impounded.
The police report says Viramontes didn’t have a drivers license or insurance, and he committed 12 traffic violations.
