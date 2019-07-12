Prosperity Bank teams up with Texas Peanut Producers for Peanut Butter Drive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Prosperity Bank and Texas Peanut Producers are teaming up to collect peanut butter for the South Plains Food Bank throughout the month of July.
Anyone who would like to donate a jar of peanut butter can do so by going to any Prosperity Bank location until July 31 or attend the 8th Annual Catfish Fry Benefiting the South Plains Food Bank that will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on July 25.
The fish fry will take place inside the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 1501 Mac Davis Ln.
Those who want to donate are asked to not bring glass jars. At the end of the month, TPP will also do a pound-for-pound match from the donations collected at Prosperity Bank.
“It’s a pleasure to partner with Prosperity Bank and the South Plains Food Bank as we raise money, awareness and peanut butter for the food insecure in our area,” Shelly Nutt, Executive Director of Texas Peanut Producers, said in a Prosperity Bank news release. “Peanut Butter is the perfect plant based, protein packed super food, and the state’s peanut farmers are excited to match all peanut butter donations.”
