Six-Man All-Stars get to play the game they love 1 last time

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KCBD) - The Six-Man West Division I and Division II All-Stars have been practicing all week under the hot sun in Wichita Falls. Both will face tests from East Teams at the Six Man Coaches Association All-Star games this weekend. The Division I game is 7:30 p.m. Friday night and the Division II Contest is Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
The Division I West All-Stars are coached by former Southland Coach Justin Rucker, who is now at White Deer.
For Whiteface’s Daniel Rivas, Six-Man Football has been his whole life. Friday he plays it one last time.
“It means everything honestly. I get one last Friday night to get to go out and do what I love. I’ll enjoy it one last time.”
Borden County’s Payton Merket, says it’s been fun playing with guys he used to play against.
“We pretty much know each other. Playbook is pretty much the same. I’ve been blessed with a lot of good teams."
Borden County’s Zane Allen is honored to be an All-Star.
“It shows you that you are good enough and people around you think so too. You get to come play with people at your level.”
Petersburg’s Tyal Peterson knows facing the East won’t be easy Friday night.
“I think we will do a good job. We have good guys. None of us are scared and we will go out and get some on Friday.
Other area athletes on the D1 West All Stars are Ira’s Ben Fonville, Paducah’s Blaine Blount, Meadow’s Jacob Flores and Hart’s Alejandro Guevara.
The Six-Man Division II West All-Stars are coached by former Whitharral coach Austin Flores, who is now at Crowell.
Wilson Bryan Mendez is thrilled to play with this group of guys.
“it’s been real fun. They make it easy to play with them.”
Motley County’s Kyler Degan had an amazing Senior season, but still is humbled to even be out on the field as an All-Star.
“It’s an honor really that I got invited to come out here and play with all these great guys. I’ve been enjoying it. I mean they are all amazing athletes. We have a good coach. It’s just fun to play with the best in Texas of Six-man football.”
Anton’s Elijah Alafa is soaking it all in as they get ready to play the East Saturday night.
“Six-man football doesn’t get attention much. We have a good squad here and we should compete with them.”
Jayton’s Kaden Awe is in awe as he represents the West against the East.
“It’s been a rush. It’s crazy that it’s my last game. It will be fun. They’re really good , but we have some studs over here.”
Whitharral’s Tyler Swanger is prepared to play six-man football one last time…as an All-Star.
“Six-man football to me is a brotherhood. Everyone that plays six-man football, is part of a family. It’s great for all of us.”
Silverton’s Jesse Hall is also on the West Division II All-Stars.
Good luck to the West’s Division I and Division II All-Stars this weekend.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.