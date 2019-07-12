South Lubbock paving project starts Monday

On Monday, July 15, 2019, West Texas Paving, under contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin paving improvements to University Avenue from 130th Street to Woodrow Road. The improvements are part of a joint project between the City of Lubbock, Lubbock County and local developers. This project will replace existing failed paved surface and base structure with new asphalt base and road surface. The project is expected to take 90 days to complete.