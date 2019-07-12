Two more suspects arrested, charged in Dendy murder

LUBBOCK, Tex. (KCBD) - Two more suspects are now in custody, charged in the murder of 49-year-old Robert Dendy on July 6.
21-year-old Matthew Wolfe and 25-year-old Ivan Fierro were taken into custody on Friday.
Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigators were able to secure an arrest warrant for Wolfe on Friday afternoon. By 5:15 p.m., Metro investigators and LPD patrol officers were able to arrest Wolfe in the 4700 block of Auburn Street.
Wolfe was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center for a 2nd degree felony of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in connection to the murder. Wolfe’s bond is set at $100,000.
This is the third arrest made in this investigation. Kyi Baker, 20, and a 14-year-old male were arrested for murder Sunday morning, less than 10 hours after the shooting. They remain in custody.
Ivan Fierro was taken into custody later Friday evening. Fierro was at the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit office in downtown Lubbock when investigators and LPD patrol officers served the arrest warrant for murder at approximately 7:15 p.m. Fierro is the 4th person arrested in this investigation. He is currently being booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond.
